A desolate and
meandering route gave me
photographic gift.
Shirley Rim Rest Area, Wyoming
photographed 8.27.2020
Why in black and white?
I am primarily a black and white shooter – and my main camera shoots only b+w and that’s the one I used here. I did have a color camera with me (and my phone, too, which I sometimes use to grab a color shot or two), but even in color, this scene seemed monochromatic to me. and I didn’t even make any color images.
Thanks for asking.