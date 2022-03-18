Someone left the door
open, letting Death just waltz
itself right on in.
Idalou, Texas
photographed 1.17.2021
Beautifully captured. Here I am a Texan who has no idea where that city is in Texas. Gotta go look it up. 😁
Death does that even if the door is closed.