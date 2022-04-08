This blog launched ten years ago today. That’s 56,423 syllables of haiku and 3,319 photos to go with them.

It all started in January 2012, when my dearest friend Laurie Jameson committed to commenting, in a haiku, on my main photography blog. Her verses were lovely but they were buried in the comments so by that April I’d decided to elevate her haiku to their own blog.

And, when she was done after writing 365 haiku, I decided to give it a try, to see if I could continue what she’d started. And here we are.

Except, that, sadly, Laurie passed away last summer. I ache for the loss of my friend. I miss her every day. But her legacy of haiku-and-photos lives on and I will be forever grateful for her important role in my life.

Enough of that. How about seventeen more syllables?