There is less and less
of this place every time I
happen to stop by.
County Line, Texas
photographed 2.28.2021
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Tags: haiku
, learning to see
, Leica
, melinda green harvey
, micropoetry
, photography
, poetry
, postaday
, reasons to stop
, take time to look
, texas
, things i see
, thoughtful seeing
Beautiful words and image. I think it’s an old scale in the window, but your mention of time had me seeing a clock.
Decay is always sad.
The dial certainly is interesting. I can’t read the calibrations, but the maker was “Fairbanks-Morse”, a name I associate with diesel engines, including locomotives in the last century. Looks as though it was good for target practice as well.