3360

There is less and less
of this place every time I
happen to stop by.

County Line, Texas
photographed 2.28.2021

3 thoughts on “3360

  3. The dial certainly is interesting. I can’t read the calibrations, but the maker was “Fairbanks-Morse”, a name I associate with diesel engines, including locomotives in the last century. Looks as though it was good for target practice as well.

