Thoughtfully designed
bombing memorial gives
chance for reflection.
Oklahoma City National Memorial
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
photographed 11.25.2021
Tags: haiku
, learning to see
, Leica
, melinda green harvey
, micropoetry
, Oklahoma City
, Oklahoma City National Memorial
, photography
, poetry
, postaday
, reasons to stop
, take time to look
, take time to see
, things i see
, thoughtful seeing
Your photos are “perfect”, as in, flat, and that is annoying.
Oh I get the irony.
Good one.