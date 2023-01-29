Sometimes the thing you
think is important turns out
to be quite minor.
Weatherford, Oklahoma
photographed 11.27.2021
I truly enjoy your photography…it is wonderful how a photo can tell a story.
Yep, first it’s frustrating and then it’s liberating