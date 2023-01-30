Someone named Alice
left, but her house was full of
what her life had been.
Deaf Smith County, Texas
photographed 11.12.2021
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Tags: haiku
, learning to see
, Leica
, melinda green harvey
, micropoetry
, photography
, poetry
, postaday
, reasons to stop
, take time to look
, take time to see
, texas
, things i see
, thoughtful seeing
Nice image. Pics like this make me wonder about the rest of the story. 🙂
i love how interesting that is…houses storing our memories.