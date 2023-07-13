3780

Random placement? Or
deliberate placement? I
fear it’s the latter?

Dallas, Texas
photographed 4.8.2022

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

One thought on “3780

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: