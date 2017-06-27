A lighted arrow
with a light pointed at it:
may be overload.
Amarillo, Texas
photographed 5.29.2016
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Tags: Amarillo
, haiku
, learning to see
, Leica
, Leica Monochrom
, melinda green harvey
, micropoetry
, photography
, poetry
, postaday
, texas
, thoughtful seeing
What exactly is the arrow pointing at? It seems odd that it is pointing down.
Here’s a link to Google street-view, which shows that the arrow is pointing to…well, nothing: http://bit.ly/2tgRFyR
That’s either really philosophical or really humorous, depending on perspective.
Haha! You did it again! Delightful