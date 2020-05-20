haiku + images
Sun plus shadows plus
pipe plus downspout equal one
more cross at old church.
San José de Gracia Church
Las Trampas, New Mexico
photographed 3.16.2019
Loved it. Thank you for constantly doing these.
