What an amazing picture!!!! 😀 I also love the: “something something and …. then something something” Haiku template! 😜 Would you mind if I borrow it… pretty please? I would of course credit you for inventing the “something something” Haiku! one could write a thousand of them with this template: Something something and I ate my breakfast this morning, Then something something” Something something and The earth turned on it’s axle, Then something something” Credit due to Melinda Green Harvey for inventing the “Something something” Haiku Template.😜 Anyway… forgive my rambling…😜 It’s a great post and a great Haiku!👏👏👏 🙏 Reply ↓
What an amazing picture!!!! 😀
I also love the:
“something something and
….
then something something”
Haiku template! 😜 Would you mind if I borrow it…
pretty please? I would of course credit you for inventing the “something something” Haiku!
one could write a thousand of them with this template:
Something something and
I ate my breakfast this morning,
Then something something”
Something something and
The earth turned on it’s axle,
Then something something”
Credit due to Melinda Green Harvey for inventing the “Something something” Haiku Template.😜
Anyway… forgive my rambling…😜 It’s a great post and a great Haiku!👏👏👏
🙏